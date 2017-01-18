Pierre A. Thibodeau (1941-2017)

LEWISTON – Pierre Albert Thibodeau, 75, of Rangeley, died late Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15, 2017, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston surrounded by loved ones.

He was born in St. Odilon, Quebec, Canada, on May 22, 1941, a son of Albert and Florence (Jolicoeur) Thibodeau and received his education in Quebec Schools and later became a naturalized citizen of the United States, living in Connecticut before finally settling in Rangeley. He was a veteran of the United States Army and on Aug. 22, 1974, married Linda Lowell in Rangeley, and became a loving and devoted father to her four children.

Mr. Thibodeau was a jack-of-all trades and was an all-around-handyman. He enjoyed woodworking, puttering, hunting and snowmobiling, but is most remembered for being devoted to his family; whether playing whiffle ball in the yard or playing cards and always being available to help out however he could.

His legacy will be known as being the best father, grandfather, and “Bampa” there was to be found.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda of Rangeley; children, daughter, Sonja Johnson and her companion, Joe, of Rangeley and her children, Gunnar, and Raina and her husband, Larry; son, Dexter Eustis and his wife, Amy of Wilton and their children, Dylan, Tyler, Emilee, and Jackson; a grandson, Owen Sinclair; great grandchildren, Tessa and Kayson; two sisters, Pauline Thibodeau of Sarasota, Florida and Jacqueline LaBrie of Goffstown, N.H.; a brother, Gene Thibodeau and his wife, Irene of Connecticut; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a son, Richard and a daughter, Pam; and several brothers and sisters.

Condolences, tributes, and a memorial video may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public memorial services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. from the Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main Street, Rangeley followed by a reception in the Church Undercroft. Interment will be on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Rangeley.

The family asks that those who desire consider memorial gifts in Pierre’s memory to either the Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main Street, Rangeley, ME 04970 or to the Arbor House, c/o CMMC Development Dept., 300 Main Street, Lewiston, ME 04240.

Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.