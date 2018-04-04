Priscilla Lee (1940-2018)

FARMINGTON – Priscilla Lee, 77, of Wilton, died late Wednesday evening at Edgewood Manor Rehabilitation Center in Farmington.

She was born in Rumford, Nov. 16, 1940 a daughter of Earland and Mary (Mason) Bowie and attended Stephens High School and Dirigo High School and was a graduate of Mid-State College. She worked at Parker’s Mill in Weld and later at Forster Mfg. Co. and GH Bass. On May 29, 1959, she married Robert E. Lee, Jr. and they later divorced. Mrs. Lee was a member of the Apostolic Church in Wilton, and was known for her cooking; especially rolls, pies, and donuts. She enjoyed playing games, especially Bingo, was an avid reader, and enjoyed going on rides watching for wild life. She also loved to pick berries.

She is survived by her children, Steve (Eleanor) Lee of Wilton, Robert Lee III of Jay, Michael of Chesterville, Walter (Mary) of Carthage, Jayson of Farmington, John of Portland, and Lorilynn Lee Blodgett (Kris) of Rumford; siblings, Melvin Bowie of New Hampshire, Shirley Bachelder of Windham, Elsie Dill of Industry, Muriel Bachtel of OH, Benny Bowie of Carthage, Dorothy “Dot” Campbell of Wells, and Sharon Bowie of Farmington; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; she was predeceased by a son, Andrew; siblings, Wendell, Earland, Jr., and Robert, Sr. Condolences and memories and a memorial video may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 7 at 1 p.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay. Following services, refreshments will be served at the George Bunton American Legion Post in Livermore Falls. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Center, Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Interment will be in the Spring at Demerritt Cemetery in Peru. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in her memory to Walter Lee, c/o Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Famington Falls Road, Farmington or top the Western Maine Homeless Outreach, 547 Wilton Road, Farmington, ME 04938.