Priscilla Quirrion (1927-2018)

FARMINGTON – Priscilla Quirrion, 91, of Wilton, died early Satruday morning at Orchard Park Nursing Care Center in Farmington.

She was born in Fayette, Feb. 23, 1927, a daughter of Herbert and Eva Keene Dyke and attended Jay schools. On Nov. 10, 1962, she married Phil Quirrion in Chesterville. He died on her birthday, Feb. 23, 2002. Mrs. Quirrion worked at Norwock Shoe and later at GH Bass and Co. in Wilton as well as at WS Wells and Son Canning Company in Wilton. She was an avid Red Sox fan as well as being a fan of the Chicago Cubs. She also enjoyed roller derby and ice hockey – especially the fights. She will be remembered as being an animal lover, doing word puzzles, crocheting, and being happiest when she had a large and bountiful garden.

She is survived by her sons, Brian Chick and Brent Quirrion, both of Jay; a daughter, Robin Carrow and her husband, Eric of Vassalboro; sisters, Marcella Farrington of Wilton, Ellen Coolidge of Jay, and Christine Flynn of British Columbia. Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at www.wilesrc.com.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 28, at 9 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton. The family asks that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in her memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.