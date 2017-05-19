Public graveside services for Lois N. Curtis is May 20

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP – Pubic graveside services for Lois N. Curtis who died March 29, 2017, will be held Saturday morning, May 20 at 11 a.m. from the Village Cemetery, Strong with Rhonda Wiles-Rosell as celebrant.

Remembrance gifts may be given to the Franklin County Animal Shelter 550 Industry Rd. Farmington, Me. 04938.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd.,(Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.