WILTON - Public graveside memorial services for Elsie “Patty” Armstrong, who died Feb. 4, 2019, will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton.

Her complete obituary may be viewed on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care and memorial services are being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel of Farmington.