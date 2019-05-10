Public graveside service for Douglas E. Woods, Sr. is May 3

NEW SHARON - Public graveside Masonic services provided by Franklin Lodge #124 of New Sharon for Douglas E. Woods, Sr., who passed Jan. 14, 2019, will be held on Monday, May 13 at 9:30 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington.

Please refer to his complete obituary on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.