WILTON – Public graveside memorial services for Dora D. Austin, who died Dec. 22, 2016, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton, with Rev. Eva Thompson, officiating.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with her family at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.