Public graveside services for Janet Lucarelli postponed
NORTH JAY – Public graveside services for Janet Lucarelli, 86, of North Jay, who passed Feb. 19, 2020 that were originally scheduled for May 20 have been postponed due to the restrictions as a result of Covid-19.
Graveside services will be announced at a later date. Please share memories with her family in her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com.
Funeral services have been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Jay.
Leave a Response