Public graveside services for Janet Lucarelli postponed

NORTH JAY – Public graveside services for Janet Lucarelli, 86, of North Jay, who passed Feb. 19, 2020 that were originally scheduled for May 20 have been postponed due to the restrictions as a result of Covid-19.

Graveside services will be announced at a later date. Please share memories with her family in her book of memories at www.wilesrc.com.

Funeral services have been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Jay.