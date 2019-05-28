Public memorial service for Dora Olive Tibbetts is June 1

EUSTIS - Public memorial services for Dora Olive Tibbetts, who died, Dec. 22, 2018, will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 11 a.m., from the Flagstaff Chapel in Eustis.

Interment will be in the Upper Cemetery following services. A reception will follow at the Stratton-Eustis Community Building. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Eustis Area Food Pantry and Town of Eustis Library, PO Box 350, Stratton, ME 04982.

Her complete obituary and condolences may be found on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Cremation care and memorial services are being provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.