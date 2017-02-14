Queenie M. Blodgett (1925-2017)

RUMFORD - Queenie Mariah (Swain) Blodgett has gone home to be with the Good Lord and to reunite with her loved ones who passed before her.

She was born on June 7, 1925, to Thomas and Louise Gertrude (White) Swain, in Islington, North London, England. Due to the untimely death of her Mum at age three, she and her five siblings were raised by their Dad in London during World War II. Amidst the bombings and chaos of the war, she fell in love with and married Silas D. Blodgett, Jr. (“Barney”), of Weld, Maine, USA.

Following the war, they moved back to the U.S., where they settled and raised five children in Dixfield. Queenie worked at Diamond International, Nash’s Store, and Stowell-MacGregor until retirement. In March, 1983, she lost her husband and remained in the family home they built on Abbott Hill until she downsized and moved into a mobile home on Weld Street in 1997.

Due to her loss of eyesight, and for safety reasons, she recently went to live at the Rumford Community Home. Throughout her 91+ years, Queenie was known for her British accent, war stories, great sense of humor, and true love of family and friends.

She loved to laugh, dance, play cards, knit/crochet, and socialize, with a sparkle she possessed until the very end.

Queenie was predeceased by her husband Barney, her daughter Tammy (Blodgett) Pond, her son Randy Blodgett, grandchildren Amanda and Jeremy, sons-in-law Bob Gurney and Richard Comeau.

She is survived by her daughter Linda Comeau of Peru; Derek Blodgett and partner, Lora Cotton; Sandra Glazier and partner, Jason McKay of Dixfield; two daughters-in-law, Sandra Blodgett of Mexico and Terri Cox of Dixfield; grandchildren: Todd, Brian, Silas, Cory, Searah, Adam, Leah, Greg, and Eric; great grandchildren: Matthew, Austin, Michael, Cassidy, Bryor, Denzel, Karlei, and Ashley; and many loved ones in England, including her very special niece, Shirley Smith.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Queenie’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 17 at the Dixfield Congregational Church (on the Hill), 10 High Street, Dixfield, of which she was a very devoted member for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Church on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served in the Church Annex following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who desire, consider memorial donations to Dixfield Congregational Church, 10 High Street, Dixfield. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Dixfield.