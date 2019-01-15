R. Beryl (Twining) Schmid (1940-2019)

AVON - R. Beryl (Twining) Schmid, 78, of Avon, died peacefully in her home on Jan. 9, 2019, after a long illness.

Born in Cornwall, England on Dec. 22, 1940, Beryl grew up in the village of St. Stephen-in-Brannel and graduated from St. Austell Technical College. She worked in the southwestern counties of Cornwall and Devon before traveling to the United States in 1965, with the intention of working in San Diego for one year.

While in San Diego, Beryl met her husband of 50 years, Christian, who was serving in the Navy, stationed on the USS Thomaston. They were married on May 4, 1968 in Wellesley, Mass., and settled in Phillips.

After raising her two children, Beryl started her own business as a professional weaver. For the next 25 years, she exhibited at numerous art shows around the country, frequently winning awards either in the weaving category or best of show. Her pieces are prized possessions by those who are fortunate to own them. Beryl will be remembered for her creative and compassionate spirit, and her love of art, music, gardening, and travel. Beryl valued fair access to education, good manners, lifelong friendships, family dinners, and anyone she knew who could be truly called a ‘character’. She is missed by the many lives she has touched.

Beryl is survived by; her husband, Christian of Avon; son Nicholas and daughter in-law Beverly Halliday of Carlisle, MA; and daughter, Anthea and her dog Yahzi living temporarily in Lincoln. She was predeceased by her parents and brother in England.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, 111 Franklin Health Commons, Farmington, ME 04938. A memorial service to celebrate her life is being planned for the spring of 2019. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.