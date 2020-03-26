Ralph Douglas Pierce (1965-2020)

SKOWHEGAN - Ralph Douglas Pierce, 54, passed away March 22, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home in Skowhegan after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born July 10, 1965 in Plattsburgh, New York, the son of Robert D. and Mary A. (Larrabee) Pierce.

He attended Westport Schools in New York and on August 15, 1987 he married Kim Gerald in Skowhegan. He was employed in 1986 by Reithoffer Shows and in the early 90s by Somerset Paving, then Marshall Machine Shop in Skowhegan. Then he started his own successful business One, Two, Tree Service, working around Skowhegan as an arborist. He loved playing cribbage, he loved hunting & ice fishing. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and spending a lot of time dirt track and mud racing at Get er Done Raceway in Skowhegan, spending time with his children and grandchildren and creating meals , cooking was his passion.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kim Pierce of Skowhegan; daughter, Karla Roetz and husband Hannes of Skowhegan; son, Douglas Pierce and wife Bryttany of Skowhegan; grandchildren, Grace Pierce, Davin Pierce, Gerald Roetz, Ryker Roetz and Fiora Roetz all of Skowhegan, Donald Pierce and fiancé Cyndie Lambert of Maine, Peter Peirce and wife Ruth of Vermont, anna LaRose and husband Terry of New York, Gary Pierce and girlfriend Heather Duffy of Maine, Theresa Cobb and husband Ed of New York, Susan Fountain and husband Barry of New York; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Brant; father, Robert Pierce; and step-father, Ellis Brant.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations to Skowhegan Oncology Suite 224, 46 Fairview Avenue, Skowhegan ME 04976. He loved the girls that took care of him at Skowhegan Oncology

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.