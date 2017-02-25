Ralph E. Cullington (1933-2017)

MADISON - Ralph E. Cullington, 83, passed away on Feb. 20, 2017, at his home in Madison surrounded by his family.

He was born on Aug.14, 1933, in Reading, Mass., the son of the late Victor E. and Marion S. (Bissett) Cullington.

He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea until his honorable discharge. He worked in the town of Reading, Mass., drove long distance trucks for many years, worked for the town garage of Madison, and drove for KVCAP for a number of years.

His greatest joy was his family and helping others as he was able.

Ralph is survived by his son, Victor D. Cullington and wife Angela of Madison, with whom he shared his home; daughter, Ella Rose Hartigan of Skowhegan; brother, Stanley E. Cullington of Canby, Oregon; sister, Janice A. Greene of Hudson, N.H.; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Eunice V. (Peterson) Cullington; brothers, Victor E. Cullington, Jr. and Robert F. Cullington; sisters, Phyllis H. Perkins, and Arlene M. Perry.

A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. March 4, 2017 at the Christ Community Fellowship in Madison.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Ralph’s memory to MaineGeneral HomeCare & Hospice, 10 Webb Street, Waterville, ME 04901

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.