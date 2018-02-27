VASSALBORO - Ralph Iwao Nagata, 92, formerly of Villas, New Jersey died peacefully at home on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Nagata was born in Seattle, Wash., the son of Raikichi and Takako Nagata.

He attended school in Japan from 1932 to 1944 and served as an interpreter from 1945 to 1952. He graduated from University of Washington in 1958 and began working as an electrical engineer for Radio Corporation of America, Camden, New Jersey. He married Margaret “Peg” Moore on Dec 21, 1966 in Woodlyn, New Jersey. He later worked for Telesciences and TTI companies before retiring to the Villas in 2002. He and Peg moved to Maine in 2013.

Nagata is survived by his brother, Michael Nagata of Seattle, Washington; his daughters, Judith Nagata and Maureen Rabideau; and his grandchildren, Kai and Harry Rabideau.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on March 17, 2018 at St. John the Baptist Church, 26 Monument St, Winslow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cape May County Library, 4 Moore Road, DN 2030, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 or the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scot’s Cremation &I Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.