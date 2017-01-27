Ralph M. Weston (1930-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Ralph M. Weston, 86, passed away on Jan. 22, 2017; just 5 days after his wife of nearly 50 years, Dolores Baker Weston.

He was born July 14, 1930 in Skowhegan, Maine to Ralph C. Weston and Irean T. (Kitchen) Weston.

His early years were spent in Skowhegan, Maine. Ralph’s high school years were interrupted during war time. After serving in the United States Air Force he returned home and received his high school diploma. Being the youngest of three children and only boy, he would NEVER admit to being a little spoiled.

He married Dolores Baker on Feb. 6, 1967. Ralph's jobs working as a telecommunications engineer took them all over the world. They shared experiences many of us only dream about. Both he and Dolores loved meeting people and creating lifelong friendships.

After retiring, their winters were spent in the Canary Islands. Ralph played golf every day and made his evening rounds to all his favorite watering holes, continuing to make friends at every stop.

Their summers were spent in Skowhegan where he played golf and kept score for tournaments while Dolores worked at the Lakewood Golf Club. Ralph enjoyed many cribbage matches, poker games and rounds of golf; he insisted you sign your name and date to any dollar bills you lost to him, just to add to the humiliation. Ralph cherished his bragging rights! He relished teasing anyone he could, especially all his nieces and nephews – like teaching us to spell STOP, “SH*T” or “put your finger in the crow’s nest” and squeezing it until you cried!

Ralph is survived by his sister Mary (Weston) MacGregor of Bangor and her four daughters; brother-in-law Richard Brophy and wife Sylvia of Livermore and his four children; many great, and great-great nieces and nephews; brother-in-law Paul Baker of East Millinocket; sister-in-law June Ann and husband William Mackin of Hopkinton, Mass; sister-in-law Tena Snyder of Allentown, Penn; brother-in-law Frank and wife Carol Baker of East Millinocket, Maine and all their families.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ralph was predeceased by his sister Ruth (Weston) Brophy; bother-in-law Roy A. MacGregor, and in laws Mary Elaine (Baker) Manson; Donald, Frederick, Raymond, Arthur, Leona Michaud, Dorothy (Michaud) Ambrose and Alma (Michaud) Silvestri.

Together with Dolores, his best friend, "They did it their way!"

A special thank you to the staff at Redington-Fairview General Hospital and to Dennis and Andrea Corson for your care and kindness.

A celebration of life will be held on February 11, 2017 from 2- 4PM at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service (Adams Chapel), 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Jim Browne Foundation – First Tee, 289 Golf Course Road, Madison, Maine 04950.