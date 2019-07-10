Ramona A. Potter (1936-2019)

PALERMO - Ramona A. Potter, 82, passed away July 5, 2019 at Inland Hospital in Waterville after a long illness. She was born October 30, 1936 in Freedom, the daughter of Percy and Sylvia (Jones) Bessey.

She was a graduate of Erskine Academy. On June 25, 1954 she married Richard L. Potter in Palermo. She was employed for many years as a foreman at Lipman’s Poultry in Augusta, then as a certified nurse’s aide for 25 years at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation until her retirement. Ramona enjoyed gardening, playing Bingo, and casinos. Holiday cooking for her children and grandchildren was a passion in her life, carried down from her mother.

Ramona is survived by her son, Bryan Potter and wife Darleen of Waterville; grandchildren, Shannon Potter of Freeport, Ammanda Potter of Waterville, Jesse Potter of Portland, Angiemarie Manter and husband Lewie of Pittston, Karrianne Potter-Maxwell and husband Jason of Cape Elizabeth, Richard Potter and wife Danica of Owls Head, Smitty Potter and wife Kim of Carmel; brother, Chester Bessey and wife Irene of Syracuse, New York; nephew, David Bessey and wife Beth of Mexico, New York; son-in-law, Gary Vannah of Waldoboro; several great grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Molly. She was predeceased by her husband Richard Potter; mother, Sylvia Bessey; daughter, Bonnie Potter Vannah; son, Richard C. Potter; and daughter-in-law, Marrianne Potter.

A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Greeley Corner Cemetery, Route 3, Palermo. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM at the Palermo Christian Church in Palermo.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Ramona’s memory to the Humane Society Waterville Area, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.