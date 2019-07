PALERMO - Ramona A. Potter, 82, passed away July 5, 2019 in Waterville. A private family graveside service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Greeley Corner Cemetery, Route 3, Palermo. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM at the Palermo Christian Church in Palermo. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.