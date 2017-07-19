Randall Edwin Beal (1954-2017)

AVON - Randall Edwin Beal, 62, joyous father of Shosha, Nathaniel, Caleb, Sarah and Jebediah, died suddenly on his beloved hill in Avon on July 16, 2017.

Randy was born in Farmington on August 9, 1954, the eldest son of Richard Edwin Beal and Thelma May (Black) Beal. He graduated from Phillips schools and Hyde Academy. After graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Army where he met and married his soul mate, Annamaria Keldermans. They had 39 years of “BLISSFUL HARMONY”.

Randy was a well educated man who did great things for his community as a nurse at Franklin Memorial Hospital and as a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner at Riverview Psychiatric Facility, although his first love was his ancestral farm. He was a man who would feed you a line of bull a mile wide, two if he thought he couldn’t get away with it. He delivered the hard facts, had a heart of gold, and was loyal to the end.

Randy is survived by; his wife and five children; his sister, Kathy Howe and husband Leslie; his brothers, Richard Jr. and wife Elaine, Ronald and wife Dawn, Russell, Rodger and wife Dayna; his daughter in-law, Michelle; soon to be son in-law, Mark; his last surviving aunt, Maxine Black; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his greatly anticipated granddaughter, Emmaline.

Donations in Randy’s memory may be made to the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, PO Box 170, Unity, ME 04988

A Celebration of Life Mass will be offered on Friday, July 28, 2017 at 11 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 133 Middle Street, in Farmington, with Father Paul Dumais and Father Roger Chabot (cause he needs two priests). Interment with military honors will be at the Mile Square Cemetery in Avon. A reception will follow at the farm, 618 Mile Square Rd., in Avon.