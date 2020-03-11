Randall L Staples (1953-2020)

JAY - Randall L Staples, 66, a resident of North Jay, passed away unexpectedly Friday March 6 at home.

He was born March 18, 1953, in Riley Maine, the son of Clarence Staples and Ruth (James) Staples. He attended the Jay school systems and was a boxer in the bantamweight boxing class. After school, he worked various odd jobs including working in the woods, painting and at local shoe shops. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, making them laugh. He loved playing horseshoes, listening to music and playing guitar. He is survived by the love of his life Cheryl Smith of North Jay and their daughter Jessie Staples and her spouse Michelle Chartier of Topsham, his daughter Sheila (Staples) Walker and her husband Jay Walker of Orlando FL, his brother Gary Staples, his sisters; Joanne Estes of Lewiston and Lorna Burnham of Starks, nephew Ron York and his wife Shirley York of North Jay, along with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews that he adored. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother LeRoy Staples, and his sisters; Roberta Chandler, Deborah Hutchinson, Bethany Henderson and Patricia Hutchinson, as well as a step-son that was like his own, Corey Smith.

Cremation Cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Road, Jay. A kind word may be left on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com