Randall (Randy) L. Brown (1957-2017)

AUBURN - Randall (Randy) L. Brown, 59, of North Jay, died on April 4, 2017 at the Hospice House in Auburn, after a long journey with cancer.

Randy was born in Rumford, on Dec. 26, 1957, to Lee E. Brown and Phyllis (Barnett), (Brown), Young.

He graduated from Rumford High School in the class of 1976. On Sept. 3, 1989, Randy married Debra Smith, celebrating 27 years of marriage.

Randy learned the auto body trade under the tutelage of Don Leclair in Rumford. For the past 22 years, he was employed at Hilltop Collision Center in Jay. His employer and friends at Hilltop and also in the community have been an endless source of support and encouragement during his health challenges.

Randy enjoyed camping, motorcycle rides, his weekly trips to Tractor Supply with his dog Katie, and going home every night to his wife. He was admired for his positive attitude through the challenges of the last few years, and few have met a stronger person. A wonderful husband, brother, uncle, son and friend, whose gentle soul and beautiful smile will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Randy taught us how to live for today and was always reminding us to say “I love you," in his words, we never said it enough.

He is survived by; his wife, Debra Brown of Jay; his mother, Phyllis Barnett Brown Young and partner, Kenneth Waugh of Byron; his sisters, Jacqueline Couture and husband Neal of Rumford, Jeanne LaPointe and husband Steve of Rumford, Allison Whynot and partner Keith Hall of Windsor; his brother in-law, Mark Smith and wife Debbie of Weld; his father in-law and mother in-law, Sonny and Geraldine Smith of Farmington; his niece, Adrienne Mosey of Allston, MA; his nephews, Tristan LaPointe of Queens, NY, Kevin Couture of Vancouver BC, Canada, Colby Whynot of Windsor, and Christopher Smith of Weld. Randy also leaves countless family members of the Barnett, Brown and Young families.

He was predeceased by; his father, Lee E. Brown; his stepfather, Donald A. Young; his brother, James Scott Young; his niece, Katie Elizabeth Smith; and his brother in-law, Claude Smith.

The family wishes to thank Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, Franklin Memorial Oncology and Father Timothy Walmer.

Donations may be made in Randy’s memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2017 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the AMVETS Hall, 111 Main St., Jay, ME. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.