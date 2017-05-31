Randolph Scott Carsten (1965-2017)

FARMINGTON – Randolph Scott Carsten, “Randy” 52, of Farmington, died on May 23, 2017 at his home in Farmington of natural causes after a long battle with cancer.

He was born April 1, 1965 in New Haven, Conn., youngest son of H Donald Carsten and Priscilla Webber (Carsten) Ames.

He moved to Maine with his mother in his early teens, and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in History from the University of Maine at Farmington. One of the first employees hired when Walmart was built in Farmington in 2000. He was employed at the Farmington Walmart ever since that time, finding his niche as Head Stockman for many years, only moving to maintenance due his health issues recently. The Walmart employees had become a second family to him.

Randy was also an avid gamer, role-playing games such as AD&D, Marvel & DC Superheros, Top Secret, as well as Gamma World being among his favorites. He enjoyed reading, bad B movies, cartoons, comics and loved to laugh - he was particularly fond of puns.

He was predeceased by his son: Zachary Alexander Carsten (Oct. 23, 1993) his mother, his father and his step-father, Collis Ames.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Raymond Carsten of Pennsylvania; his brother, Christopher Carsten and his wife Stella, of Sherman, Tx; and their two daughters: Rachel “Rae” Carsten Bell, Her husband Justin, and Catherine “Caedee” Carsten, as well as his aunt Shirley Witherell of Farmington and uncle Ged Webber, and his wife, Arlene of Kingfield, as well as several cousins. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews by marriage.

He will be remembered as a kind, funny, gentle soul.

You are invited to share memories and condolences on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

In keeping with Randy's wishes, no services will be held, however a Memorial Celebration of Life Dinner will be held Sunday, June 11 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the North Dining Hall at UMaine Farmington. In keeping with Randy’s wishes, remembrance gifts may be given to the Franklin Cty. Animal Shelter 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME. 04938. Cremation services are in the care of the Cremation Care Division of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.