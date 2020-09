WATERVILLE - Randon Chester McKay, 80, passed away December 19, 2019. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the East Cemetery, Skowhegan with Reverend Mark Tanner officiating. Arrangements by Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan.

