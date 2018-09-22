Randy C. Hutchinson Sr. (1961 – 2018)

NEW SHARON - With a heavy heart our husband, father and grandpa has won the battle of COPD and will no longer be suffering.

Born March 2, 1961 to Carroll and Mary Hutchinson. He attended school at Mt. Blue High school.

He worked at several local area shoe shops, Lucas tree, International Paper (until an injury), and TRH and sons. Being a “jack of all trades” and having a love for fixing things he began working out of his garage as a mechanic. He had a passion for football and racing and looked forward to going to the Oxford 250 every year.

He is survived by the love of his life for 38 years Sandra. His dog and “recliner buddy” Jazmine. One daughter Jessica (Hutchinson) Stanley and Shawn Koehling. Two sons Randy and Jessica Hutchinson Jr, and Ryan and Amelia Hutchinson. The grandpa to Jenessa and Jonah Stanley, Randan and Jamison Hutchinson, Karlie, Trent and Natalie Hutchinson and Austin, Bradley, and Madelyne Koehling. The brother to Carolann Haines, Linda and Leslie Adams, Bruce Hutchinson, Pricilla and Marshall White, Holly Starbird, Carl Hutchinson and Robin Hutchinson. Son in-law to George V. Brown Sr. Numerous nieces and nephews. He also touched the life of many friends.

He was predeceased by his best friend Boss “hog” and Daisy “duke”, mother and father, mother in-law Susan Brown, brother John Hutchinson, brother in-law George Brown Jr., niece Shelly Haines, great nephew Michael Morse and his beloved precious angel of a granddaughter Brylee Lucinda Hutchinson.

Public graveside memorial services will be held Friday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. at the New Sharon Village Cemetery, New Sharon. Condolences and memories may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to help cover expenses to the family at 82 Lane Road, New Sharon ME 04955. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center/Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.