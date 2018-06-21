LIVERMORE FALLS – Randy Evan Burnell, 57, of Livermore Falls, died Saturday afternoon at his home surrounded by his loving family after a short battle with cancer.

Randy was a hard working man who had a love of fishing, hunting, and spending free time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ann Flaherty Burnell; his children, Randy, Jr. of Oxford County and Nickey of Livermore Falls; several grandchildren and a new great grandchild; his mother, Annette Burnell Frazier; 12 brothers and sisters; many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Douglas Burnell; and brother, Charles.

A Celebration of his life will be held at the home of Eugene and Barbara Burnell, 207 Morse Hill Road, North Jay on Saturday, June 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay.

