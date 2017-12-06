Ray Merle Howard (1939-2017)

SALEM TOWNSHIP - Ray Merle Howard, 78, passed away on Nov. 30, 2017, at the Somerset Rehabilitation and Living Center in Bingham, following a long illness.

He was born on Oct. 17, 1939 in Mexico, the son of Daniel and Pearl (Merrill) Howard. Ray graduated from Kingfield High School in the class of 1958.

On Aug. 10, 1963, he married Maureen Collar in Milford, Conn. Ray worked many years doing carpentry, logging, and cutting firewood. He was a member of the V.I.P.S. (Visually Impaired Persons Sharing) and the Salem United Methodist Church. Ray enjoyed entertaining and making people laugh with his many jokes.

Ray is survived by; his wife of 54 years, Maureen Howard of Salem Township; his daughter, Kelly Morgan and husband Dean of Bingham; his grandson, Hunter Morgan of Bingham; his granddaughter, Mia Rae Jackson of Salem Township; his twin brother, Ralph Howard and wife Pat of Salem Township; his brothers, Frank Howard of Freeman Township, Norman Howard and wife Debbie, Charlie Howard and wife Jolene, Robert Howard and wife Sheila, all of Salem Township; his sisters, Nancy McMullen and husband Mahlon of Scarborough, Roberta Avery, Kathy Spencer and husband Reggie, all of Salem Township; his brother in-law, Charles Collar and wife Cindy of Bethel, Vt.; his sisters in-law, Sheree Cole of Taylors, SC and Chris King of Bethel, Vt.; and many, many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Rae Lynn Jackson; his brothers, Dan Howard Jr. And Arthur Howard; his sister, Marilyn Frey, and his son in-law, Scott Jackson.

Donations may be made in Ray’s memory to the Somerset Rehab and Living Center, 43 Owen St., Bingham, ME 04920, to help with the music program.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2018. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.