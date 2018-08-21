Raye C. (Folsom) McGinley (1940-2018)

HARMONY - Raye C. (Folsom) McGinley passed away surrounded by her loving family at the age of 78 on Friday August 17, 2018. She was born on January 22, 1940 in Harmony. She was the daughter of Marshall and Neva (Frost) Folsom.

She graduated from Harmony High School class of 1958. Raye worked most of her life in Harmony as a stitcher at DeLongs and Creative Apparel. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, bird-watching, watching Survivor and Big Brother, and spending time with family. Family gatherings were very important to her especially for Labor Day weekend where she enjoyed helping make the floats, making dynamites, and watching the parade.

Her grandchildren loved her homemade gifts, her Christmas candy string, and fun Labor Day weekends. She had a special bond with her niece, Debbie Moody and husband David, making floats for the parade in Harmony. She had a special friend, Joshua, whom she was very fond of.

Raye is survived by her children, Dona Archambault of Harmony, Donald Herrick and his wife Gloria of Poland, Lisa Rice and husband Terah of Harmony, Jason McGinley and wife Jamie of Harmony; grandchildren,Nikki and husband Matt, Traci and husband Marc, Emili, Heidi and husband Jay, Heather, Hope and Justin, Morgan, Justin and Daisy, Laura and Shane, Asia, Keira; great grandchildren, Jaiden, Emma, Ginny, Sara, Thomas, Kiernan, Dominic, Lily, Savannah, Addilyn, Lucas, and Kennedy; brother, Stanley Knowlton of Harmony; sister, Gail Mckenney and her husband Carl of Skowhegan; brother-in-law, Robert Williams of Weston. She loved all of her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Ron McGinley; brothers, Gerald Knowlton, Elmer Knowlton and wife Electa; sister-in-law, Murial Knowlton; sister, Winona Williams and Raye's twin, Kaye Bussell.

A very special thank you to Dr. Thomas Rajan, associates, and staff at Eastern Maine Medical Center, Intensive Care Unit #1.

A graveside service will be held September 29, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Maine Stream Cemetery in Harmony. Family and friends are welcome to come back to Raye's house to share memories after the service.

Donations in Raye's name can be made to Harmony Cares, P.O. Box 45, Harmony, Maine 04942.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.