Raylene F. (Dixon) Porter (1956-2017)

NORRIDGEWOCK - Raylene F. (Dixon) Porter, 61, of Norridgewock, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday August 14 2017. She was born May 25th 1956 in Waterville, the daughter of Lyndell and Charlene Dixon. She was a graduate of Lawrence High School in Fairfield and worked at the Best Western Hotel in Waterville.

Raylene was a loving and devoted mother to all her sons; who were her whole world. Not only did she have “her boys” but many of their friends would say that she was also like a mother to them as well. She absolutely loved children and being a mom. From the homemade meals to the school projects and the sporting events; that was her calling in life and she was amazing at it. She would do anything for anybody; family, friends and even strangers and there was always a smile on her face because she loved living life. Among her favorite things to do was going to Belfast Park with her family, going to the local fairs every year and playing bingo with her friends. She is going to be greatly missed by many.

She leaves behind her sons; Travis Porter, his partner Olivia Haynes and grandson Dustin of West Gardiner, Shawn Porter and grandson Raiden of Clinton, Justin Porter of Clinton, Lucas Porter of Norridgewock, Travis Belyea of Norridgewock and Mark Porter of Las Cruces, NM; her best friend Laurie Wright of Smithfield and her daughter Caitlin; friend Norman of Madison; ex-husband Carl Porter of Clinton; and two brothers.

She was predeceased by her parents, Lyndell and Charlene Dixon; as well as her partner of 12 years Raymond Landry.

Per her request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. There will be a celebration of life at a later date to be determined.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.