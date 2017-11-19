Raymond A. Buckminster (1932-2017)

NEW VINEYARD - Raymond A. Buckminster, 84, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 at CMMC in Lewiston, Maine, surrounded by his wife, Debbie Martin and family.

Raymond was born on Nov. 30, 1932 in Sunshine, Deer Isle, Maine, the son of Emery and Ethna (Shepard) Buckminster. He graduated from Stonington-Deer Isle High School in the class of 1950. He served in the U.S. Army for 30 years being stationed around the world, along with his first wife Autice (Moore) Buckminster and children, to various assignments including: Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ethiopia, Japan, California and Germany. He was also a veteran of Vietnam and the Korean conflict. Raymond was the recipient of the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Korean Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal, and other medals of merit.

In 1987, after serving his country, he received a Bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Maine at Farmington. Ray then worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Strong, Maine. Ray married Debbie Martin of Farmington on October 22, 2002 in Guildhall, Vermont. Ray was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Veterans of Foreign Wars associations, and the Farmington Falls Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. He enjoyed meeting friends for coffee at local restaurants, going to see movies, reading, and watching televised football games, and NASCAR races, often with his beloved cat, Tomcat, nearby. Ray loved to travel, especially to Stonington, Maine, to visit family and a yearly trip to Reid State Park. He very much enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and step grandchildren.

Ray is survived by; his wife, Debbie Martin; his children, Aleta Harrell (Gene Gilbert), Arleen McBee, Alesia Fortier (Steve), Andrea Butterfield (Jim), Raymond Buckminster II (Michele); his 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; his sisters, Myrna Webb and Marie Jones; many nieces and nephews; his step children, Tina Bedell (Steve), Gabe Martin (Sarah LaCombe), Tim Martin (Amy); and 4 step grandchildren. He was predeceased by; his parents, Emery and Ethna (Shepard) Buckminster; his sister, Alfreda Buckminster; and his favorite Brother in-law, Alan Webb.

The family would like to thank the ICU staff at CMMC, the staff at FMH and Dr. Kristine Sanden.

Donations may be made to establish a Memorial Bench at Reid State Park in his honor, and sent to the Raymond Buckminster Memorial Fund, c/o Franklin Savings Bank, PO Box 825, Farmington, ME 04938.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 3 p.m. at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.