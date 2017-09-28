Raymond A. Thompson (1941-2017)

CHESTERVILLE – Raymond A. Thompson, 75, of Zion’s Hill Road, Chesterville, passed peacefully in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in the comfort of his home.

He was born Nov. 5, 1941, in Jay, a son of Maynard and Irene (Tucker) Thompson. He received his education in local schools and for many years was a stitcher at G. H. Bass Shoe Co. in Wilton. He enjoyed stock car racing, Go Cart racing, bowling, camping and four-wheeling. He was a member of the Flagstaff ATV Club.

He is survived by his companion of 40 years, Harriet Ryder of Chesterville; his son, Linton “Lenny” Thompson and his companion Eslyn Gonzalez of Oxford; his daughter, Jody Brackett of Oxford; sisters: Marylyn Bryant and her husband, Raymond of Copeland; Rita Duguay of Livermore Falls; Janis Mitchell and her husband Lonnie of Gorham; brothers: Earl Thompson and his wife, Peggy of CA; Paul Thompson of Waldoboro and Stephen Thompson and his wife, Gwendolyn of Jay; four grandchildren: Albert Brackett, Heather Brackett, Spencer Thompson and Emily Thompson and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sisters, Beverly and Eloise and a brother Louie Thompson and his wife, Carol.

His family invites you to share condolences and tributes on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd. (Rte. 133), Jay, on Friday morning, Sept. 29 from 10-11 a.m. where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Eva Thompson officiating. Following services, all are welcome to attend a comfort reception at the Center. Private family committal services will be held at 1:30 p.m. at The Webster Cemetery, Rte. 156, Farmington. Remembrance gifts may be given in his memory to the Flagstaff ATV Club PO box 553 Stratton, Me. 04982.