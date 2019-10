Raymond ‘Benny’ J. Benson Jr. (1943-2019)

FAIRFIELD - Raymond "Benny" J. Benson Jr., passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 14 2019 at MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in New Haven, Conn. on Oct. 5, 1943, the son of the late Raymond J. Benson Sr. and Grace (Applegate) Benson.

He attended Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven. From there, he joined the Air Force which brought him to Bangor, Maine. This is where he met the love of his life, Donna Marie Lee. They were married in Waterville and had two beautiful daughters. He was a cook for many years at various locations. He greatly enjoyed his time as a cook at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro. During his time there, he could always be found on the golf course. He was an excellent golfer with many accomplishments, including 5 hole in ones in golf courses in both Maine and Florida.

He retired back to Maine after some years in Florida. Once back, he enjoyed spending quality time with his children and grandchildren.

Benny is survived by his daughters, Candy LaChance and husband Glenn of Fairfield and Sandra Wentworth and husband Kevin of Fairfield; grandchildren, Natashia LaChance and fiancé Nick Rice of China, Brittany McDaniel of Fairfield, Erickia Gallup and husband A.J. of Fairfield, and Derek LaChance and girlfriend Jessica Vaillancourt of Norridgewock; great grandchildren, Braxton, Bellamy and Noah; sister, Ellen Guddee; sister-in-law, Sandra Gordon of Waterville and her children Bryan, Kim and Scott who had a very special bond with their Uncle Ben; brother-in-laws, Sherwood Lee and Donna of Fairfield and Barry Lee and wife Jane of Fairfield; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Jack and William Benson; and his wife of 30 wonderful years, Donna Benson.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at noon at 824 Hinckley Road in Clinton for anyone who wishes to celebrate his life and share memories.

In lieu of flowers, donations by be made in Raymond’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen Street, 2nd Floor, Framingham, MA 01701.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.