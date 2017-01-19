Raymond Brigham Orr, Sr. (1929-2017)

FARMINGTON – Raymond Brigham Orr, Sr., “Ray,” 88, of Farmington, died on Jan. 17, 2017 at Franklin Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

Raymond was born on Jan. 13, 1929 in Jay, the son of Ellis and Abbie (Hall) Orr.

He was a 1948 graduate of Wilton Academy and served in the United States Air Force from 1948-1952. He attended the University of Maine at Orono for three years and became a constable in Farmington in 1958, dedicating 21 years of his life to working in law enforcement. He became Farmington’s First Chief of Police in 1967.

Following his retirement, he raised Herefords and was a leader of the Franklin County 4-H Beef Club for over 25 years. He also served as a selectperson for the Town of Farmington for 9 years, five of which he served as Board Chair. He was a life member of Wilton Masonic Lodge #156 A.F. & A.M.

He is survived by two sons: Raymond Orr, Jr., and his wife, Deborah of Farmington; David Orr of Wilton; six grandchildren: Jason Orr and his wife, Katie Preston Orr of Farmington; Jessica Merrill of New Vineyard; Scott Orr of Poland; Brian Orr, Kevin Orr and Katie Orr, all of Farmington; 8 great grandchildren: Natalee Orr, Jaycee Orr, Taygen Orr of Farmington; Kilee Merrill of New Vineyard; Ceairra Orr of Van Buren; Mackenzie Orr and Madison Orr of Poland; Liam Kelly of Farmington; and a cousin, Bob Hall of E. Wilton.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Leatrice Orr on June 3, 2013, and a half-brother, Harland Hutchinson.

Tributes and condolences may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington on Sunday Jan. 22, 2017 from 2-4 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday morning, Jan. 23, 2017 at 11 AM from Old South Congregational Church, Main Street, Farmington, with Rev. Dr. Richard Waddell officiating. Public memorial graveside services will be held Monday May 15 at 3 PM at Fairview Cemetery, with full military honors provided by Camp Keyes. Remembrance gifts may be given to either the Franklin Cty. 4-H Leaders Association 138 Pleasant St., Suite #1 Farmington, Me. 04938 or to the Farmington Police Benevolent Fund 116 Franklin Ave. Farmington, Me. 04938.