Raymond Hartley Coffren Sr. (1922-2019)

SALEM TOWNSHIP - Raymond Hartley Coffren Sr., 97, passed away on Nov. 29, 2019 at his son’s home in Salem Township.

He was born on June 12, 1922, in Phillips, the son of John and Nancy (Doyen) Coffren.

He graduated from Phillips High School, in the class of 1939. While in high school, Raymond was a member of the cross country team which competed in the New England and then the National races in Asbury Park, New Jersey in 1938. Raymond served his country in the Army Signal Corp during World War II, from 1942 to 1945.

In 1942, he married Hazel Wilcox. They had a daughter, Constance “Connie” Toothaker of Salem, and sons, Larry Coffren of Jay, Dennis Coffren of Madison, Timathy Coffren of Madison, and Albert Coffren of Salem. They divorced in 1952. In 1955, he married Arbeth Orbeton Harris, creating a blended family with her daughter, April Harris Grant of Salem. They had Raymond Coffren Jr. of Salem and Fonda Kane Smith of Brewer. Arbeth and Raymond celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary just before her death in 2016.

At the age of 9, Raymond started working in the woods with his father, then went on to farming, truck driving, mechanics, and mill working often firing the boilers. Raymond was one of the founders of the Economic Ministry in Salem Township. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and visiting with family and friends. His real passion was stewardship of the farmland and forests that he owned, spending many happy hours tending his woodlots and harvesting his crops. The last three years, Raymond had made his home with his son Raymond, Jr. and wife Colleen. He often told people, “She knows just how I like things and takes real good care of me.” Often he would tell that when he got up in the morning, there would be a hot cup of coffee waiting when he got to his chair.

Raymond had 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was predeceased by; his parents; his sister, Arlene Coffren; his brothers, Harold, Lester, Kenneth and Fred; his sons, Larry and Timathy and both their wives.

Donations may be made in Raymond’s memory to the United Methodist Economic Ministry, 1292 Salem Road, Strong, ME 04983.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2020. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.