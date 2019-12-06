CANTON – Raymond J. Henry, 94, of Livermore, died early Friday morning, Nov. 29, at Pinnacle Health Care in Canton.

He was born in Jay, a son of Marcel and Cecile (Legere) Henry and attended local schools.

He worked as a bus driver and custodian in the Jay schools for many years. He married Gloria Castonguay and they had two sons, Peter and Paul. She died Dec. 10, 1999.

Mr. Henry enjoyed riding his bike and going for long walks.

He is survived by his sons, Peter and Paul, both of Livermore; and a sister, Laurette Poulin of Sandy River Nursing Care Center in Farmington. He was predeceased by 8 siblings. Inurnment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Livermore Falls in the Spring.

