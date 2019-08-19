Raymond Jean Gosselin (1944-2019)

FAYETTE - Raymond Jean Gosselin, 75, passed away on Aug. 17, 2019 at his home in Fayette.

He was born on March 8, 1944 in Lewiston, the son of Fernand and Jeanne (Mathieu) Gosselin. He graduated from St. Dominic High School in the class of 1962.

On June 27, 1990, Raymond married Joan LeBlanc in Fayette.

For 20 years, he worked at International Paper Co. In Jay, and then for 16 years at the Livermore Falls Biomass Plant. Raymond was a member of the St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay, Knights of Columbus Council 320, and the American Legion Post #10 in Livermore Falls. Raymond was an avid reader and enjoyed hunting, fishing and tending his woodlot.

Raymond is survived by; his wife, Joan Gosselin of Fayette; son, Greg Gosselin and wife Cary of Colorado; daughters, Katie Clark and husband Kevin of Colorado, Mary Melcher and husband Logan of Fayette; three grandchildren, Connor Gosselin, Grady Gosselin, and Mason Clark.

He was predeceased by his sister, Rachel Gosselin.

At Raymond’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.