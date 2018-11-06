Raymond L. Francoeur (1936-2018)

BINGHAM - Raymond L. Francoeur, 82, passed away Oct. 31, 2018 at the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta.

He was born July 22, 1936 in Jackman, the son of Joseph and Marie (Fournier) Francoeur.

He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as a Senior Airman until his honorable discharge. Through the years he was employed as a foreman at Quimby Veneer, by the ambulance service, both in Bingham, owner of the Solon Country Store, chainsaw salesman for D.D. Terrill in Bangor, and a jewelry salesman for E.H. Saxton in Boston. Raymond was a member of the Byways Committee, School Board and American Legion. He enjoyed painting and basket making and could usually be found “cleaning the barn”.

Raymond is survived by 2 sons, David Bolduc of San Diego, California, Darryl Francoeur and wife Karen of Freeport; 2 daughters, Kim Bolduc-Bartlett of South China, Kelly Vicniere and husband James Jr. of Bingham; 3 granddaughters, Melaine Torrico and husband Brian of Mt. Washington, Massachusetts, Zoe Bartlett of South China, and Bridgette Francoeur of Freeport; grandson, Logan Bolduc of South China; great grandson, Theodore Torrico of Mt Washington, Massachusetts; brother, Roland Francoeur and wife Pauline of East Hartford, Connecticut; sister, Louise Carl and husband James of Concord.

He was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Lorraine Robbins.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Robinson Cemetery in Moscow with a reception to follow at the VFW Hall on Meadow Street in Bingham.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Raymond’s memory to the Maine Veterans Home, 310 Cony Rd, Augusta, ME 04330.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.