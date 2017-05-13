Raymond Orr, Sr. (1929-2017)

FARMIGNTON – Spring memorial committal services for Raymond Orr, Sr, of Farmington, will be held Monday afternoon, May 15 at 3 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Farmington, with Rev. Dr. Richard Waddell officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the US Air Force, and Robert “Doc” Underwood will open and close the service by playing the bagpipes. Arrangements are in the care of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.