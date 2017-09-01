Raymond Paul Heikkinen (1960-2017)

AUGUSTA – Raymond Paul Heikkinen, 56, of Stratton, passed over the evening of Tuesday August 29, 2017, at Maine General Medical Center, Augusta, with his loving family at his side.

Ray fought a hard battle of cancer starting, five years ago. His determination to keep fighting was amazing. He stayed strong for his family and always put them first. He pushed through to see his daughter get married, and to meet his newest grandson, Odin Douglas Gellman. He had a love for helping others and always put everyone else ahead of himself. Before he became ill, he would always help others by opening doors for anyone who had full hands, shoveled senior citizens walk ways, gave up his spot in lines at stores and always said hello to everyone he passed by.

He was born Sept. 25, 1960 in Berlin, NH, a son of Edwin and Louise (Wyman Curtis) Heikkinen.

He received his education in Portland schools and retired in 2015, after a 33 year career as a Sawyer at Stratton Lumber Inc.

On Aug. 31, 1980, he married his soul mate, Cheryl Alice Scribner in Eustis. Together, they enjoyed a quiet life in the Western Maine mountains, where they enjoyed jeeping, boating and fishing on Flagstaff. He loved to get together often with his friends to play poker or go golfing. He had so many happy memories traveling with his wife going to Aruba, Florida, and the Bahamas. “Heineken”, as he was affectionately known to many, always enjoyed being a bit of a gambler and consistently bought scratch tickets, with reasonably good luck. People were always rubbing his shoulder for good luck.

He is loved by his wife of 27 years, Cheryl of Stratton; two step-sons: Robert Cote, his partner Jenna Neal of New Vineyard and his son, Brehdyn Cote and her son Colton Welch; and Chris Cayer and his partner Abbie Ryder of Portland; a daughter, Amber Gellman and her husband, Dwight Gellman and their children Mya and Odin of Stratton; a brother, Ed Heikkinen of Pensacola, Florida; a sister: Linda Hodgdon and her husband, Ed, of Hollis and their two sons: Eddie and Peter Hodgdon.

He was predeceased by his brother Fred.

His family invites you to visit his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com to share a memory, photograph and message of hope.

At “Heineken’s” request, there are no formal services. In lieu of flowers, please do something nice for someone and go buy a scratch ticket in his memory! Cremation services provided by the Cremation Care Division of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd. (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.