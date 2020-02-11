Raymond ‘Rene’ L’Italien (1964-2020)

FARMINGTON - Raymond “Rene” L’Italien, 55, of East Jay, died unexpectedly early Saturday morning at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Farmington, July 25, 1964, a son of Joseph and Elizabeth (Hebert) L’Italien and received his education in local schools. He was a member of the United States Army Reserves and was employed at Irving Forest Products in Dixfield as a mechanic.

Rene enjoyed the outdoors; fishing, hunting, camping, and just going for rides looking for wildlife. He was a talented guitar player and woodworker and loved to watch Jeopardy, many times having the correct answer for Final Jeopardy before the question was even revealed.

He is survived and loved by his wife, Barbara (Stevens), whom he married Sept. 21, 1996 in Jay; her children, Tamara Tardif and her husband, Travis of Livermore, Darcy Turner of Dixfield, Amy Mogen and her husband, Gary of North Dakota, and Brian Turner and his wife, Whitney of Jay; siblings, Marie Hamel of Livermore Falls, Jeannette Merrill and her husband, Bob of Livermore, Robert “T-Bob” L’Iitalien of Jay, Louise Beaulieu and her husband, John of Michigan, and Paul L’Iitalien and his wife, Pat of Livermore; five grandchildren; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and his "baby girl," Sophie, the family Dachshund.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 11am at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay, with Father Paul Dumais, officiating. The family will welcome all to a reception, following services at the Livermore Community Building, on Church St, in Livermore.

Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wiles Remembrance Center. Interment in the spring will follow, at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family asks that those who desire, consider memorial gifts to Maine Sportsman Alliance, 205 Church Hill Rd, Augusta, 04330.

