Raymond ‘Shorty’ Paul Cayouette (1939-2017)

MADISON - Raymond 'Shorty' Paul Cayouette, 78, passed away Sept. 14, 2017 at Maple Crest Nursing Home.

He was born July 23, 1939 in Waterville, the son of Fred and Doris C. Cayouette.

He was employed for 30 years as a sanitation foreman in poultry processing and construction for 15 years. On Aug. 30, 1969, he married Donna Wilbur in Waterville. He was a member of the league of Scared Heart, Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree, and the Waterville Elks Club 905. Raymond enjoyed playing cribbage, watching old western movies, loved listening to old music, dancing hunting, fishing, and working on old furniture.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 48 years, Donna (Wilbur) Cayouette of Winslow; son, Peter Cayouette of Windsor; 2 granddaughters, Isabella Cayouette of West Paris and Gracee Cayouette of Winslow; brother, Roland Cayouette of Winslow; sister-in-law, Esther Cayouette of Winslow; half-brother, Alan Chamberlain. He was predeceased by a son, Tim Cayouette; parents, Doris and Fred Cayouette; raised by grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Wilfred Cayouette; sister, Violet Wells; and brother, Lawrence Cayouette; half-brother, Bobby Chamberlain.

This family wishes to express a special thank you to Mr.& Mrs. Blain Moxcey of Waterville, the staff at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison, and Beacon Hospice for the care and support.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, October 6, 2017 at 11:00 am at Notre Dame-Corpus Christi Church, Silver Street, Waterville.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Raymond's memory to the Humane Society Waterville Area, 100 Webb Street, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.