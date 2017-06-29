Raymond Therrien (1945-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Raymond Therrien, 72, passed away June 23, 2017 at his home in Skowhegan surrounded by his family.

He was born July 11, 1945 in Skowhegan, the son of Alfred and Beatrice (Duplessie) Therrien

He was educated in the schools of Skowhegan, graduating from Skowhegan High School in 1964, and after, he attended welding school. On July 1, 1967, he married Carol A. Vigue in Skowhegan. He was employed in the shoe shop as a hand sewer, was a janitor and farmhand at the Skowhegan Art School, worked for the Skowhegan Police Department as an officer, was a carpenter, welder and mill wright for the union #1996 and worked in the woods all his life.

Raymond was a lifetime member of the Skowhegan and Madison Elks clubs and a member of the Catholic church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, skeet shooting, telling stories to his friends about hunting, fishing, and work.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carol A. (Vigue ) Therrien of Skowhegan; son, Raymond Therrien and wife Tammy of Skowhegan; daughter, Shana Foss and husband Fred of Skowhegan; grandchildren, Charisma of Hartland, Sheridan of Skowhegan, and Alex and wife Rebecca of Canaan; great grandchildren, Delilah and Ellie, both of Canaan; 3 sisters, Barbara of Skowhegan, Clara of Connecticut, Gloria and husband Larry of Waterville; brother, Richard of Skowhegan; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Beatrice (Duplessie) Therrien; grandparents, Ernest and Josephine Duplessie; 2 sisters, Lucille and Blanche; 2 brothers, Walter and Ernest.

A graveside service will be held Friday, August 18, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Calvary Cemetery in Skowhegan with Father James Nadeau officiate. A Celebration of Life will be held following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Raymond's memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.