Raynold J. Chasse (1938-2020)

LINCOLN PLANTATION - Raynold J. Chasse, a former mechanic and carpenter and long-time resident of Wilton, died unexpectedly on January 31, 2020 in Lincoln Plantation, at the age of 81.

Ray is survived by his wife Lois Boyington of Wilton, his children Raymond Chasse of Wilton, Kenny Chasse and his partner Lee Norton of Portland, his daughter Leane Quint and her husband Tobie of Lisbon, his beloved grandchildren Devin Quint, and Audessy Chasse and his great-grand daughter Dallas. He is also survived by his sister Claudette Tremblay of Leesburg, Florida; his brother Clarence Chasse of Lewiston, his sister Doris Daughdrill and her husband Jim of Arley, Alabama; his sister Lorraine Sawyer and her husband Ralph of Leesburg, Florida; his sister Arlene Laliberte and her husband Gabriel of Lewiston, several nieces, nephews and cousins; his brother-in-law Rick Boyington and his sister-in-law Janice Boyington and stepdaughters Darsi Simond, Darlene Maxwell, Deedra York and their extended families.

He is predeceased by his parents.

Ray was born in Fort Kent on July 27, 1938 to Josephat and Irene Chasse. He grew up in Lewiston. His early years were spent in the logging industry working with his father. He later worked as a mechanic, a self-employed small engine repairman and as a carpenter before he retired. He met his sweetheart Lois in 2005 and they were married July 28, 2018.

Ray was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and avid snowmobiler. He was a member of the Maine Snowmobile Association and belonged to the Woodland Wanderers snowmobile club in Wilton, Maine. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and 4-wheeling. He loved spending time with his friends and family and enjoyed storytelling and jokes! He also loved taking long rides with his wife, especially to Jackman. He was also known for his ability to fix anything and spent countless hours in his garage. He had a generous heart and spirit and loved helping others.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

A graveside memorial service is planned for Saturday May 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Dixfield, followed by a celebration of life TBD. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center; Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington.

Condolences may be offered to his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com