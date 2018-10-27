Rebecca (Becky) Jean Watson Probert (1943-2018)

WATERVILLE - Rebecca (Becky) Jean Watson Probert transitioned from physical to spirit October 3, 2018, at Franklin County Memorial Hospital. Becky was diagnosed with severe dementia yet, successfully managed her diabetes for 60 of her 75 years of life.

Becky, daughter of Almon and Phyllis Watson of Industry, was born September 7, 1943. Becky is survived by her eldest brother Elbridge Watson; her younger brother, Dennis Watson, is pre-deceased. Throughout her youth and teenage years, Becky was active in 4-H, showing Hereford steers. She continued her love and care for animals throughout her life.

After graduation from Farmington High School, Becky married Gordon Probert of Strong Maine, September 2, 1961. Their daughter, Lynda, was born September 12, 1962. Although Becky scuba dived, golfed, cross county skied, snowmobiled, and rode a motorcycle, her passion was sewing in her dedicated sewing room.

Becky worked at Farmington Shoe, IGA, and Probert’s Market in Strong. Even while working, Becky was an avid homemaker. She would always cook “from scratch” and loved to entertain. Becky knew the importance of a healthy diet. She realized Skowhegan needed a retail outlet that offered a source of healthy good food. As a result of this forward thinking, she opened The Good Food Store in 1979 until 1992. A few years later, she began working at Tissues Country Estates, Athens as an Activities Coordinator and later, Administrator, until her retirement in 2007.

Shortly after her divorce from Gordon in 1983, she fell in love with Kenneth, (Kenny) Johnson of Fairfield CT. Together they lived in Industry, Starks, and back to Industry after her father, Almon, passed in 2006. She and Kenny would spend time on their boat, appropriately named “Ken & Bec,” in Harpswell and Moosehead Lake. The heartfelt care and devotion Kenny provided Becky during her illness is honorable and selfless. Becky loved spending time with her granddaughters, Madison and Juliana. She would often visit them in Las Vegas and always looked forward to their annual summer visits to Maine.

Becky is survived by her life partner, Ken Johnson of Industry, brother and sister-in-law, Elbridge and Sandra Watson of Industry, daughter Lynda Vogt, son-in-law Kevin and granddaughters, Madison and Juliana of Napa California, nieces, Sandra Hyde of Industry and Tammy Roscoe of Waterville, nephew Elbridge Watson of New Sharon as well as grandnieces and grandnephews. Becky would not want us to mourn for her, but remember her kindness, generosity, forgiveness, unconditional love for all and continue to "pay it forward.”

Family and friends are welcome to be part of her remembrance November 3, 10:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington and later at her family home at 48 Watson Road, Industry. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to donate to your local animal shelter, https://www.keepmemoryalive.org or http://www.diabetes.org. Cremation and Memorial Graveside service are in the care of Wiles Remembrance Center; Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington ME. You are invited to share a kind word on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com