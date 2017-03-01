Regina Leanese Robbins Whitney (1935-2017)

PORTLAND - Regina Leanese Robbins Whitney, 82, passed away on Feb. 27, 2017, at Maine Medical Center, with her loving family by her side.

She was born on Jan. 23, 1935 in Farmington, the daughter of Kenneth and Annie (Locke) Robbins.

She received her early education at the Starks School, Mallett School in Farmington, and graduated from Farmington High School in the class of 1954. On March 23, 1957, she married Glendon Whitney in East Wilton. Over the years, she was employed at the State Theater in Farmington, the Corn Shop, Norwalk Shoe Co., Farmington Shoe Co., Livermore Shoe Co. and also did some house-cleaning.

Regina enjoyed camping, cooking, playing Beano at the fair, buying Megabucks and scratch lottery tickets, going shopping in NH, and playing the card game "Sixty-three."

She is survived by; her husband of 59 years, Glendon Whitney of Farmington; her son, Michael Wilbur of Strong; her brother, Ronald Robbins of Santee, CA; and her niece, Kim Bartlett of South China.

Donations may be made in Regina’s memory to the Double B Equine Rescue, 997 West Mills Rd., Industry, ME 04938.

There will be no services at this time. Interment will be later in the spring at the Gay Cemetery in Farmington. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.