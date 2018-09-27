Reginald Howard Strout Sr. (1937-2018)

STRONG - Reginald Howard Strout Sr., 81, passed away on Sept. 23, 2018 at his home in Strong, with his loving family by his side.

He was born on April 28, 1937 in Berlin, NH, the son of Charles and Mona (Peabody) Strout.

He graduated from Edward Little High School in Auburn, in the class of 1955. From October of 1955 to August of 1959, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Medical Department Center. On June 21, 1985, Reginald married Susan Coolidge in Palmyra. Over the years, he worked with sheet metal at various wood mills, owned and operated Strout and Sons in Norway, and was employed at ARC Enterprises in Kingfield. Reginald enjoyed fishing, hunting, wood working, and riding ATV’s. He loved his German Shepherd dogs – Queenie and Lady.

He is survived by: his wife of 33 years, Susan Strout of Strong; his sons, Reggie Strout and wife Claire of Lewiston, Brian Morris and wife Athena of California, Dean Strout of Otisfield, Scott Strout and wife Tina of Otisfield; his brother, Allen Strout and wife Pam of Exeter; his sister in-law, Patty Coolidge of Mexico; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by: his parents; his son, Dale Strout; his grandson Matt Morris; and his brother in-law Gary Coolidge.

Donations in Reginald’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a Memorial Service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Steve Bracy officiating, at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938. Interment with military honors will follow at the North Auburn Cemetery, 224 Skillings Corner Road, in Auburn.