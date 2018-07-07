Reginald L. Trahan (1933-2018)

BENTON - Reginald L. Trahan, 85, passed away July 3, 2018 in Waterville. He was born January 25, 1933 in Waterville, the son of Alfred and Emerentienne (Dupuis) Trahan.

He was employed at Wyandotte Woolen Mill before entering the U.S. Army in March of 1953. He served as a corporal until his honorable discharge in 1955. He continued working at Wyandotte for many years as well as Carlton Woolen, then became a custodian at Colby College, retiring in 1997. Reginald enjoyed fishing with family and friends frequently as well as playing cribbage with his wife of 53 years almost daily as long as he could win. He was a devoted husband and father.

Reginald is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara P. (Shirley) Trahan of Benton; daughter, Jill of Biddeford; son James and wife Tammy of Connecticut; 10 grandchildren; brothers, Norman and Don; sisters, Shirley and Rita.

There will be no visitation hours. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Reginald’s memory to the American Lung Association of Maine, 122 State Street, Augusta, ME 04330 or Maine General Hospice, PO Box 828, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.