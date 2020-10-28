Reigh Michael Greenleaf (1942-2020)

FARMINGTON - Reigh Michael Greenleaf, 77, passed away on October 22, 2020 at his home in Farmington.

He was born on December 31, 1942 in Waterville, son of Jesse and Geraldine (Condee) Greenleaf. He graduated from Williams High School in Oakland in the class of 1961. Reigh was a member of the Oakland Baptist Church. He became a licensed Maine arborist in 1965, practicing in Farmington and surrounding areas for 45 plus years. He very much enjoyed the engineering and rigging challenges – around and over buildings and homes – that the work entailed. He also enjoyed inventing and building his own gear that he used. Reigh got to meet folks from all walks of life and distant places, and listened to their stories – for everyone has a story! It was a gratifying and rewarding profession that he drifted into, and found a knack for, and a niche, that had been seeking him out. He found a girl and had a long marriage, was blessed with two children, and three grandchildren. He never had any regrets for any of it, though, being single, and going back to the beginnings! Life is a circle where we can all go – back home in our hearts and memories. And now Shazam!

Reigh is survived by his daughter, Wendy Glass and husband Marc of Pownal; son, Joel Greenleaf and wife Angel of Detroit (ME); grandchildren, Anna Glass of Pownal, Nicholas Greenleaf of Detroit, and Skye Ibscher of Corinna; ex-wife and best friend of more than 55 years, Linda Greenleaf of Farmington; sisters, Shannon Pyne of Augusta, and Melanie Edwards of Waterville; sister in-law, Carla Greenleaf of Oakland; cousin, Sheila Loucks Lewis of Tennessee. He was predeceased by his brother, Gaylon Greenleaf.

At Reigh’s request there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.