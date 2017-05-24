Reinhold ‘Fred’ Niidas (1933-2017)

FARMINGTON - Reinhold “Fred” Niidas, 83, of Kingfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Orchard Park Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington.

Fred was born in Tallinn, Estonia on Sept. 15, 1933. He immigrated to the United States as a teenager during World War II, teaching himself English with the help of comics, movies, and cartoons.

After graduating from Samuel J. Tilden High School in Brooklyn, New York, Fred entered the Air Force. On April 21, 1955, while stationed in Guam, he was naturalized as a United States citizen. From 1967 to 1968, he served his country in Vietnam. Fred spent 28 years in the Air Force and the Air National Guard, retiring from the Guard in 1983 as a Master Sergeant with the 101st Air Refueling Wing in Bangor.

On Dec. 31, 1957, Fred married the love of his life, Patricia Judson Niidas. They had four daughters: Karin, Heidi, Kristi, and Katrina.

Fred was a runner on Wall Street and attended the Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology. He managed Judson’s Sugarloaf Motel in Carrabassett Valley while studying to become a master electrician. He then opened Niidas Electrik and wired many of the first condominiums built on Sugarloaf Mountain.

He loved cats, traveling, working with computers, and watching the birds that came to feed outside his living room window.

Fred is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia Judson Niidas; his daughter Karin Given and her husband, Jim; his daughter Heidi Nichols and her husband, Peter; his daughter Kristi Niidas; his daughter Katrina Niidas Holm and her husband, Chris; his grandsons, Seth McKeen and Jacob Nichols; and his sister, Maret Elken. He was preceded in death by his foster parents, Karl and Elise Moerd, and his birth mother, Militsa Niidas.

Fred’s family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, at Fred and Patricia’s home, 5 Maple Street in Kingfield.

His family invites you to share memories and condolences on his memorial wall

Private services will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred’s memory to the Animal Welfare Society at 46 Holland Road in Kennebunk, Maine 04043. Cremation services and memorial graveside services are in the care of the Cremation Care division of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd. (Rtes. 2&27) Farmington.