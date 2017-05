KINGFIELD – Public memorial graveside services for Reinhold “Fred” Niidas, of Kingfield, will be held Friday June 2, at 9 a.m. from the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta. Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Care division of the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd. (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington.