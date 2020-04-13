NORTH JAY - Relland Lee "O.D." O'Donal, 86, of North Jay, the only child of Lawrence R. O’Donal and Florence E (Bagley) O’Donal, Relland attended Wilton schools, graduating from Wilton Academy in 1952. He participated in athletics and music. A natural athlete, he lettered in baseball, football, and basketball, while playing trombone in Jazz and Swing band(s) and also Orchestra. He kept in close contact with many of his classmates, taking great joy in their annual reunions.

He attended Portland Prepatory after high school, studying accounting, before moving with his parents to California for job opportunities. Within the year, his parents had returned to live in the family home in Jay and O’D had enlisted in the Air Force, where he served for eight years. Assignments included Blaine Air Force Base in Washington and Mountain Home AFB in Idaho. He also served on Labrador for a period. While in the Air Force he met and married LaVera Sperry, from Washington, with whom he had two children; Michelle and Michael. They later divorced.

During his time in the Air Force. Relland began bowling and so began a life-long love of the sport, which he continued to participate in until this fall. He is a member of the Maine State Bowling Hall of Fame, the Franklin County USBC Hall of Fame, and served as secretary of various bowling leagues based at Meadow Lanes in East Wilton. In addition, O’D bowled in travel leagues and attended many tournaments locally. Nationally, he competed for 40 years, often doing well enough to fund the next years trip. He proudly displayed his many achievement patches, trophies and plaques, bearing witness to his love of the game.

As a counterpoint to bowling, Relland also spent as much time as possible at the family camp in Embden. Built in 1938 and ’39, the property is rustic and beautiful, the site of many family get-togethers. He and his parents were generous in sharing their lake-side cabin with family and friends. After his father’s retirement, the older set would mostly summer at the lake, later Relland would do the same, often inviting friends (especially the “Fab 7”) to lobster bakes and for sessions of cribbage. The “Fab 7”, a group of contemporaries, indulged in snowmobiling trips, bowling and some wine-making adventures through the years. Many great memories were made, lingering over pots of dynamites, turkey dinners, and glasses of “2 fingers” at the fireplace, listening to the loons.

O’D worked hard all his life. After the Air Force, he moved his young family back to Maine and sewed shoes for GH Bass, until he landed a job in the accounting Department at the newly opened International Paper Company in Jay. He continued in that department until his children were of high school age and then started in the Paper Machine Maintenance group, which he enjoyed. When he retired, it was from that group. Many of his life long friends were met in that environment.

Relland is survived by his children; Michelle and husband William Morgner of Damariscotta, Michael and wife Tammy O’Donal of Strong. There are five grandchildren; Johnathon O’Donal, Nicole O’Donal and partner Larry Thomas Jr, Jacob O’Donal, Eric Morgner and wife Rebecca Giberson-Morgner, and Allison Morgner. Five Great Grandchildren, Ryleigh O’Donal, Dakota Delisle, Cohen Giberson, Otto Giberson, and Ida Morgner.

Services will be private and later in the year at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton. Memories may be shared in his book of memories at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.