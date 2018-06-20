Rene J. Begin (1964-2018)

JAY – Rene J. Begin, 54, of Jay died of natural causes at his home on the Old Jay Hill Road on Thursday June 14, 2018.

He was born one of nine children to Roland and Theresa (Soucy) Begin, Sr. on Feb. 12, 1964 in Biddeford.

He was a 1983 graduate of Jay High School and for some time, prior to becoming disabled, was a welder for Archie’s. His hobby was going to yard sales and “collecting junk”.

He leaves six siblings: Roland (Louise) Begin of Livermore; Raymond (Sheila) of Poland; Roger (Carol) of Bear Pond, Ricky of Florida; Ronnie of N. Jay and Margaret of Bangor, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Richard “Dicky” and Robert “Bobby”.

There will be no services. Direct cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd., (Rte. 133), Jay.